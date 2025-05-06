Illumina (ILMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Illumina Stock Performance
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Illumina has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
