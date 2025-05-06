Illumina (ILMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Illumina has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.