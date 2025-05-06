Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.03. Innospec has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Innospec announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $61,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,736.06. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Innospec by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Innospec by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

