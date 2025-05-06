International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of International Money Express worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in International Money Express by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 313,303 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 644,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMXI opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $380.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMXI. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About International Money Express



International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

