Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) & ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Financial Review

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 0.10 -$44.22 million ($21.92) -0.03 Inventiva $9.20 million 20.14 -$119.51 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Inventiva.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Inventiva 0 1 4 0 2.80

Inventiva has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 194.62%. Given Inventiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inventiva is more favorable than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Inventiva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -8,454.87% -121.60% Inventiva N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventiva has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inventiva beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It has research collaboration agreement with Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of eblasakimab in atopic dermatitis and all other indications in Japan. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Inventiva

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Daix, France.

