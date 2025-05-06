Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSCF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

