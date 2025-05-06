Investors Buy High Volume of AES Call Options (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 55,003 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 298% compared to the typical volume of 13,809 call options.

Get AES alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AES by 200.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

AES Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. AES has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.