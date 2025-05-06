Investors Buy High Volume of AES Call Options (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 55,003 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 298% compared to the typical volume of 13,809 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AES by 200.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on AES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.
AES Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of AES stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. AES has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $22.21.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
AES Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
