iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

About iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (IBCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade USD-denominated bonds excluding those issued by financial firms. The target maturity fund will terminate in 2023 by design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.