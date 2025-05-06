iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 5,810 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 1,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI – Free Report) by 771.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 1.74% of iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which targets USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

