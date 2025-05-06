JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 232 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 229.50 ($3.05). Approximately 282,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 253,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.99).

The company has a market capitalization of £191.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.89.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 2.73 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 145.51%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

In related news, insider Alexandra Mackesy purchased 7,375 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,691.25 ($26,174.73). Also, insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £11,150 ($14,821.21). 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic thinking for Chinese markets

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.

Key points

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

Why invest in this trust

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

