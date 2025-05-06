KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 79,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 250,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

KAO Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

KAO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.