Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.42. 6,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 15,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.