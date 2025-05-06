KeyCorp Predicts Cable One’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cable One in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the company will earn $9.84 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cable One’s current full-year earnings is $32.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q1 2026 earnings at $10.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.89 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:CABO opened at $175.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cable One has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $437.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $28,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $10,491,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,607.68. This represents a 21.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

