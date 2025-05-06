Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Position Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.41 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $28.56.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $203,194.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,553.60. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 18,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $370,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,030.35. The trade was a 65.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,361 over the last three months. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

