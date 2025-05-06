Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $509.72 million for the quarter. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.010-6.070 EPS.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.