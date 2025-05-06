Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $377.37 million for the quarter.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

