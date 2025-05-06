LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Trading 9.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

