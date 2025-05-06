Leerink Partnrs Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for EHC

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

EHC stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

