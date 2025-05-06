Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Limbach by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in Limbach by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 9,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Limbach stock opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.82. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Limbach’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

