Lincoln National (LNC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LNC opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

