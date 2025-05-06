Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $361.42 million for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, analysts expect Lucky Strike Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LUCK opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -965.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -2,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In related news, Director John Alan Young acquired 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,329.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,254.99. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $20,165,388.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,981.68. The trade was a 77.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,163 shares of company stock worth $62,213 over the last ninety days. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

Featured Articles

