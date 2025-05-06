Lyft (LYFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lyft stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock worth $486,841 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

