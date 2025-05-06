Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Mannatech has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

