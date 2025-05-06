MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 441.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in MannKind by 3,294.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

