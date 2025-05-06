Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in LG Display by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Trading Up 0.8 %

LPL stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

