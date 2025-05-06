Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $140,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,406.64. The trade was a 25.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $26,114.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,252.91. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,883 shares of company stock valued at $467,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRSH

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

