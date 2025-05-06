Mariner LLC Sells 439 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of GIL opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.29 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

