Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,564.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

