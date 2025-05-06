Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

