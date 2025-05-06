Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of MHH stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $88.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
