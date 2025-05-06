Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $88.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital ( NYSE:MHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

