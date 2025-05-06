Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 55,600 KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,247,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 479,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:KULR opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $350.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.34.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

KULR Technology Group Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

