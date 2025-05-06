Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,529 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Annexon were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 576,625 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,534,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 341,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Annexon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annexon by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 370,426 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $198.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

