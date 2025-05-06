Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 21,500 Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Stagwell by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on STGW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.
Stagwell Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Stagwell Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.50 and a beta of 1.51.
About Stagwell
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
