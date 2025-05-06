Marshall Wace LLP Sells 120,717 Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,717 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Metagenomi worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Metagenomi by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 173,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Metagenomi from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Metagenomi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:MGX opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.65. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 43.23% and a negative net margin of 134.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($20.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

