Marshall Wace LLP Sells 263,779 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,779 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth about $3,814,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $388.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 59.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLPT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

