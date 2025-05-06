Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Sunday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 78.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRE. Raymond James cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.19.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martinrea International
Martinrea International Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Martinrea International
In related news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,965.50. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo bought 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,372.26. In the last three months, insiders bought 59,314 shares of company stock worth $453,802. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.