Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $62.18. 2,448,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,668,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Specifically, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,880. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 60.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,435,000 after purchasing an additional 571,005 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.