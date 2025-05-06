MaxCyte (MXCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MXCT. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MaxCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.