Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $96.14 Average PT from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.38 on Friday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,540,000 after buying an additional 2,476,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

