MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,277 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 1,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSTM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.