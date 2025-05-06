MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,053 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,629,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $4,892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,368,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $2,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZYME. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 22,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $296,772.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,157,802 shares in the company, valued at $224,424,050.16. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,350,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,137,499. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

