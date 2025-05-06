MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,123 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,897,610. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,060. This represents a 62.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,329 over the last 90 days. 31.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

