MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,158 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cytek Biosciences worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 799.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price objective on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

