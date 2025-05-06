MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,839 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 38.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 52,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,795.20. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Trading Down 0.2 %

AMPL opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $930.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amplitude

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.