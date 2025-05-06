MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,816 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2,419.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 590,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

AVXL stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.82. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVXL. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

