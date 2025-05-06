MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tompkins Financial worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $882.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.61. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $79.01.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

