MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MoneyLion worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ML. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in MoneyLion by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ML. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 11,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $1,002,617.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,320.54. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,136 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $99,127.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,955.76. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion stock opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a PE ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

