MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of ODP worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 911,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 331,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Down 1.6 %

ODP stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $415.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

