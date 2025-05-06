MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,905 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 833.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 95.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 190,626 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.79%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 264.94%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.