MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,986 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinnari Patel bought 21,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at $125,837.80. This represents a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $838.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

