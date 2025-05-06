MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 972 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $764,528. This represents a 13.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $123,841.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,900.62. This represents a 12.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $521.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.53. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

